Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway leveled expectations Monday morning before the U.S.-North Korean summit, saying it won’t be a “one-and-done type of meeting.”

Mrs. Conway emphasized that President Trump’s goal for North Korea remains the “complete, verifiable and irreversible” shutdown of the foreign government’s nuclear program, but acknowledged that it is a lofty objective.

“That will probably not be achieved in a one-and-done type of meeting,” she said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Yet, Mrs. Conway remained optimistic for success at Tuesday’s summit, ensuring that, “Everybody is very hopeful that because this actually came together and both parties are there in Singapore, that progress is being made.”

Many have asked why North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would agree to throwing away a program that is decades old and grown exponentially under his leadership.

When asked, Mrs. Conway said, “Chairman Kim and his people have an incentive. And it’s: If you give up your nuclear program, perhaps you can be more peaceful, more prosperous and not be seen as a pariah around the world, either.”

However, she did note that she does not think Mr. Kim will “just end it,” referring to the nuclear program, but rather expects him to have leverage of his own at the negotiating table.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.