North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a rare appearance outside of his hotel for a tour of Singapore on Monday.

Mr. Kim left Monday night (Singapore time) to explore the host city, The Associated Press reported.

Mr. Kim and President Trump will meet formally Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. before meeting one-on-one with their translators to kick off the summit.

WATCH: Kim Jong Un is touring tourist attractions in Singapore ahead of summit with President Trump https://t.co/AdqjAwRr88pic.twitter.com/xd48R5m8Jl — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 11, 2018





