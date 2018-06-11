By Gabriella Muñoz - The Washington Times - Monday, June 11, 2018

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a rare appearance outside of his hotel for a tour of Singapore on Monday.

Mr. Kim left Monday night (Singapore time) to explore the host city, The Associated Press reported.

Mr. Kim and President Trump will meet formally Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. before meeting one-on-one with their translators to kick off the summit.


