White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, 70, suffered a heart attack Monday and was hospitalized.

The news about Mr. Kudlow, a former financial analyst Fox Business Network and CNBC, was revealed by President Trump in Singapore, where Mr. Trump is meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center,” Mr. Trump said.

Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Mr. Kudlow joined the White House economic team in April, replacing Gary Cohn. He had appeared on television Sunday, criticizing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a feud with Mr. Trump over tariffs and other trade policy.

There was no immediate report on Mr. Kudlow’s condition.He began his career as a financial analyst at the New York Federal Reserve, and joined the Reagan administration in 1981 in the White House Office of Management and Budget.

He also has held various positions at private firms on Wall Street.

Mr. Kudlow joined the White House just as Mr. Trump was ratcheting up his tariff feuds with China, Canada, and the European Union, offering a calm and experienced defense of the president’s policies on television interviews.





