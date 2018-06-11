In a series of tweets Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio stood up for Chick-fil-A after the CEO of Twitter was made to apologize for patronizing the fast food chain during gay Pride Month.
The Florida Republican questioned the prudence of boycotting a company for holding a mainstream Christian view on marriage.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday after gay-rights activists and journalists shamed him for posting a receipt showing that he had eaten on Chick-fil-A.
Former CNN journalist Soledad O’Brien questioned whether Mr. Dorsey was sending the right message by eating at the Christian-owned restaurant during the month of June.
Mr. Dorsey apologized in a tweet to Ms. O’Brien, saying he had forgotten about Chick-fil-A’s stance on marriage.
