In a series of tweets Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio stood up for Chick-fil-A after the CEO of Twitter was made to apologize for patronizing the fast food chain during gay Pride Month.

The Florida Republican questioned the prudence of boycotting a company for holding a mainstream Christian view on marriage.

This lunacy has gone too far. The CEO of @Twitter bullied into apology for patronizing @ChickfilA because owners support “biblical definition of marriage”. Holding a personal view taught by mainstream Christianity is now boycott worthy. https://t.co/EnChlPBStc via @cbsmoneywatch — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 11, 2018

.@ChickfilA isn’t denying service to anyone. But if you eat there you must be attacked by the twitter mob b/c owner agrees with what his church teaches about marriage? Why would twitter mob stop at biz owned by Christians? Who is next? Christian schools? Christian charities? — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 11, 2018

The message from latest @ChickfilA incident is this: “Your church can still teach traditional marriage (which by the way we will still label as a bigoted belief) but don’t you dare repeat it outside of church or we will come after you, your business and/or your job.”

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 11, 2018

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday after gay-rights activists and journalists shamed him for posting a receipt showing that he had eaten on Chick-fil-A.

Former CNN journalist Soledad O’Brien questioned whether Mr. Dorsey was sending the right message by eating at the Christian-owned restaurant during the month of June.

This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, @jackhttps://t.co/Wmhq6Obrp1

Mr. Dorsey apologized in a tweet to Ms. O’Brien, saying he had forgotten about Chick-fil-A’s stance on marriage.

You’re right. Completely forgot about their background — jack (@jack) June 10, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.