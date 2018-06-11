Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, urged caution Monday morning when dealing with North Korea.

“North Korea has a track record of consistently getting concessions from the United States and then pulling the rug out from underneath us,” Mr. McCaul said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

The congressman recalled when North Korea avoided the nonproliferation treaty and “basically stabbed us in the back.”

Yet, Mr. McCaul emphasized his confidence in the U.S. delegation’s ability to negotiate a “good deal.” He compared this effort to former President Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear deal.

“He [President Obama] was also not willing to walk away from the table as this president is,” the chairman said, “Obama wanted a deal — any deal as long as he got one — and he got a bad one.”

Mr. McCaul noted that while the former president did not engage with Congress, it was a “very stark difference” with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s plan to submit any deal to Congress for approval.

“I am very hopeful that we could be on the verge of a major diplomatic breakthrough,” the congressman said.





