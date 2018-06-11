President Obama has reportedly met with 2020 presidential hopefuls and is advising members of the Democratic Party about how to run against President Trump.

A source close to Mr. Obama told CNN he has met with Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

According to the unnamed source, Mr. Obama spends time during the meetings “on how to respond to the president, positioning and broader challenges with the party.”

A few others who have met with Mr. Obama, according to CNN, include former Massachusetts Gov. Deal Patrick, former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, South Bend Mayor Peter Buttigieg, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and former Secretary of State of Missouri Jason Kander.

The Democratic Party expects a large field of candidates, similar to the GOP’s 17 candidates ahead of the 2016 election.





