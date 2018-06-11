The Trump administration announced on Monday additional sanctions on Russian companies and individuals over cyberattacks and assistance to Russian intelligence.

“The entities designated today have directly contributed to improving Russia’s cyber and underwater capabilities through their work with the FSB and therefore jeopardize the safety and security of the United States and our allies,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement.

The sanctions come days after President Trump called for world trade leaders to embrace Russia last Friday.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway fielded speculation Monding on Fox News over whether or not Mr. Trump will hold a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

She said that while the president is tough on the foreign adversary, Mr. Trump, “wants to deal with the world as it is.”

Ms. Conway would not confirm any plans to meet with Mr. Putin but did not shut down the possibility. When asked if a potential summit was a ‘maybe,’ she said, “it’s a ‘to be continued.’”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.