Most people attempting to claim asylum in the U.S. have invalid claims, and many of them are abusing the system, trying to use their claim as a substitute for illegal immigration, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday.

Mr. Sessions, in a speech to immigration judges, said he would impose new rules that will give them more clarity in being able to sort out those invalid claims.

He said too many people are using the generous U.S. asylum process to claim escape from generally grim conditions back home, rather than because they were persecuted for their race or religion or some other reason particular to themselves.

“Asylum was never meant to alleviate all problems — even all serious problems — that people face every day all over the world,” he said in his prepared remarks.

The asylum system has come into focus in recent months with the illegal immigrant caravan, which saw hundreds of migrants traverse Mexico to reach the U.S. Some of them illegally jumped the border, while others queued in line, waiting for a chance to claim asylum through a more orderly process.

The government has said it will prosecute those who jump the border, even if they are making asylum claims, to try to push people to use the orderly method.

But even then, too many people who are seeking jobs or reuniting with families — normal reasons for illegal immigration — are claiming asylum, saying they fear returning to unfortunate lives back home.

In 2009 just 5,000 people lodged initial asylum claims. But 2016 it was 73,000.

And of those that actually go to an immigration judge, just 20 percent are deemed valid, Mr. Sessions said.

Mr. Sessions’ planned changes to asylum join his zero tolerance policy for illegal border crossers, which he announced along with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen earlier this year.

They agreed that the Border Patrol would try to refer every person nabbed jumping the border over to federal prosecutors, who are supposed to now bring criminal cases against as many as possible.

The move has flooded the local courts in California, Arizona and Texas with immigration cases, and is reportedly straining jails. It’s too early to tell what its effect is on the flow of illegal immigrants.





