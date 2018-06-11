A Fox News Channel host suggested Monday a way for President Trump to Make America Twice as Great Again.

After Mr. Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — along with their subordinates — got into a verbal and Twitter feud over the G-7 summit and trade issues, Shepard Smith suggested that Mr. Trump (literally) double down on his top campaign promise, and build a wall along the Canadian border.

Mr. Smith was probably speaking tongue in cheek.

“The United States and Canada are in a fight, obviously. President Trump accusing the country’s prime minister of making false statements, and the president’s trade adviser saying there’s a special place in hell for the leader of Canada, our biggest trading partner in all of the world, our best friend from way back in World War Two and every time in between. Canada,” Mr. Smith said Monday, recapping the last couple of days of news events.

“Maybe we need a northern wall,” concluded Mr. Smith, who frequently has been critical of the former tycoon and reality-TV star.





