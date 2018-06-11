Discussions at the United States-North Korean summit have “moved more quickly than expected,” White House officials said Monday.

The White House released the update Monday morning while announcing the rest of President Trump’s schedule.

Tuesday’s summit will begin with the official meeting of the two heads of state at 9 a.m. (Singapore time), with a one-on-one meeting to follow. President’s Trump team, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and National Security Adviser John R. Bolton, will join an expanded meeting.

Mr. Trump will hold a press briefing before leaving Singapore Tuesday evening to return to the U.S.

