Hours before his high-stakes meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, President Trump said the world would know soon whether the two men can get a “real deal” on denuclearization.

“Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly….but in the end, that doesn’t matter,” Mr. Trump tweeted from Singapore. “We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!”

His tweet came less than four hours ahead of the scheduled meeting with Mr. Kim aimed at persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons in a verifiable process.

The president also hit back at people he called “haters and losers” who have criticized Mr. Trump for holding the summit in first place. He noted that North Korea released three American captives and halted its weapons activities ahead of the summit.

“The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the U.S., say the haters & losers,” the president tweeted. “We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle [sic] launches have stoped,[sic] and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!”





