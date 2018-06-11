SINGAPORE (AP) - President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have opened an unparalleled summit in Singapore, reaching for an ambitious deal to resolve global concerns about the isolated nation’s nuclear weapons program. It’s the first meeting in history between a sitting American president and a North Korean leader.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.