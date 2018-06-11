The University of Missouri spent $1.3 million on public relations amid slowing enrollment in the wake of race-based protests that drew national attention more than two years ago.

The $1.3 million went to a PR firm, which suggested the school spend $1.8 million in marketing to recruit new students.

A report from The Chronicle of Higher Education this month revealed the high cost that the university has endured — including the layoff of roughly 350 employees — in an attempt to rescue its reputation after a series of racially charged incidents sparked the on-campus protests.

Melissa Click, a former communications professor, was caught on a viral video threatening a journalism student who was capturing the protests.

The school has blamed negative media coverage for its bad perception.

A university spokesperson, though, told Fox News it expects the enrollment to increase 14 percent.

Kevin McDonald, the school’s chief diversity officer, has even handed out his cellphone number to prospective students and concerned parents who still ask about the protest.

“I just want them to know that if they have questions, they will get answers,” Mr. McDonald said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.