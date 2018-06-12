Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the FBI, the Justice Department and its inspector general, alleging the Trump administration violated procedures when it fired him in March just hours before his retirement.

The Justice Department cited “lack of candor” for dismissing Mr. McCabe, who had worked at the FBI for more than two decades. The firing upended Mr. McCabe’s ability to collect his benefits and pension.

In the 36-page complaint filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, his attorneys argue the Justice Department is refusing to hand over documents relating to the policies and procedures for Mr. McCabe’s dismissal because it fears further litigation.

“We don’t create or adjudicate under secret law or procedure,” David Snyder, a lawyer for Mr. McCabe, told The Associated Press.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit relies on the Freedom of Information Act, arguing the withholding of the documents harms Mr. McCabe who is seeking to vindicate his rights and “restore his good name.”

“Defendants have been required for over 50 years to proactively disclose the kinds of documents at issue here, and there is no just reason for either their failure to do so now or for any further delay,” the complaint reads.

The lawsuit comes just two days before the Justice Department’s Inspector General Michael Horowitz is expected to release a report detailing the handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

Mr. McCabe is one of the top FBI officials under scrutiny for his handling of the probe and the investigation into possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

The inspector general has referred him to the Justice Department for possible criminal charges after it was revealed he had shared information to the press.

The Justice Department said it dismissed Mr. McCabe for administrative misconduct, which Mr. McCabe denies.

Mr. McCabe is asking the court to compel the Trump administration to hand over the documents detailing his dismissal, which could lead to a subsequent lawsuit for wrongful termination.





