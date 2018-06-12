KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The owners of a historic Irish landmark in Kansas City say they are shocked that someone spray-painted anti-immigrant graffiti on the store last weekend.

Vandals spray-painted “Immigrants Not Welcome” on a wall at Browne’s Irish Marketplace, which is an Irish deli, grocery and retail shop.

The Kansas City Star reports the store was founded in 1887 by Irish immigrants and has been recognized by the Irish government as the oldest Irish building in North America.

Co-owner Kerry Browne says the graffiti was discovered Monday and the owners have reported it to police.

Browne says she has been comforted by an outpouring of support from customers. She says she’s also received calls from the Irish Heritage Center in Chicago and a call from within the Irish government in Dublin.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.