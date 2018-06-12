Technology has finally caught up with the Army’s desire to field manned and unmanned vehicles on the battlefield.

Robotic Research LLC has been awarded a $49.7 million contract by the Army’s top brass as part of its Expedient Leader Follower program. The goal, after years of losses due to improvised explosive devices, is to field Robotic Combat Vehicle technology within three years.

The contract will primarily expand the branch’s Autonomous Ground Resupply program, Military.com reported Tuesday.

“We are deeply honored to have been selected to perform this critical work for the U.S. Army,” said Alberto Lacaze, president of Robotic Research. “The Robotic Research team shares the Army’s commitment to rapidly fielding effective autonomy solutions to our nation’s soldiers.”

Robotic Research LLC’s contract comes just three months after the Army officials confirmed plans to test smaller autonomous systems (Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport) this year with two brigade combat teams.





