Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock on Tuesday turned aside a primary challenge from retired Air Force pilot Shak Hill in Virginia’s closely-watched 10th congressional district race.

With 85 percent of precincts reporting, Ms. Comstock led Mr. Hill, 61 percent to 39 percent.

The Associated Press called the race for Ms. Comstock shortly after 8:00 p.m. eastern time. Polls closed in Virginia at 7:00 p.m.

In the run-up to Tuesday’s election, Ms. Comstock had highlighted her support for the Republican tax cuts, increased military funding, and efforts to combat violent gangs — all important initiatives for the president.

“She, the majority of the time, will vote with our president, which I’m keen on,” said Trish Baracat, 58, of Sterling.

While dismissing Mr. Hill as a “perennial failed candidate,” Ms. Comstock also emphasized her work on more local issues like human trafficking, the opioid epidemic, and the region’s burgeoning technology and health care sectors.

Mr. Hill tried to run as the true pro-Trump candidate in the race, though that message was blunted somewhat when Vice President Mike Pence recently stepped in to encourage voters to support Ms. Comstock.

The district has been represented by a Republican in the House for decades, but Democrats are hoping that an anti-Trump wave, combined with Northern Virginia’s shifting demographics and a more diverse population, can help them break through in 2018.

Ms. Comstock will square off against State Sen. Jennifer Wexton, who won a six-way Democratic primary contest on Tuesday.





