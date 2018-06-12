A Border Patrol agent in Arizona was shot early Tuesday, authorities said.
Details were scant, but Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the Border Patrol, said the agent was “involved in a shooting incident” and was hit with gunfire.
The agency said “several subjects” who were in the area were taken into custody, while the agent was taken to a hospital.
The shooting happened south of Arivaca, which sits about 10 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, just north of a section of federal lands.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.