Corey Stewart wins Virginia GOP Senate primary; poised to face Tim Kaine in November

Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart on Tuesday rode a pro-Trump message to narrowly win the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in Virginia, setting up a clash with incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine in the fall.

With 98 percent of precincts reporting, Mr. Stewart was at 44.8 percent support, with state Del. Nick Freitas at 43.1 percent and Chesapeake Bishop E.W. Jackson at 12 percent.

The Associated Press called the race for Mr. Stewart shortly before 9:00 p.m. eastern time. Polls in Virginia closed at 7:00 p.m.

Mr. Stewart is now poised to square off against Mr. Kaine, who was unopposed for his party’s nomination Tuesday and has already amassed a campaign war chest of close to $11 million for the general election.

After nearly capturing the Republican nomination for governor last year against GOP nominee Ed Gillespie, Mr. Stewart broke through with an unapologetically pro-Trump message. He also continued to highlight preserving Virginia’s Confederate monuments and historical statues as a key part of his campaign message.

Mr. Freitas, a state delegate from Culpeper, had attracted support from a number of Republican elected officials in the state, as well as national conservative figures like Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee, but it wasn’t quite enough.

During the campaign’s closing stretch, Mr. Freitas had raised questions about Mr. Stewart’s past ties to Paul Nehlen, a past GOP challenger to Speaker Paul D. Ryan who has come under fire for anti-Semitic and racially-tinged postings online, as well as Jason Kessler, one of the organizers of last August’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

He said he doesn’t think Mr. Stewart is a racist, but that he’s shown “horrible judgment” and that Democrats would repeatedly try to paint the party as racist if Mr. Stewart emerged as the nominee.

Mr. Stewart said he doesn’t want anything to do with anybody who has racist views but that he’s not going to apologize for every “lunatic” that’s out there.

Mr. Jackson, the 2013 Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in Virginia, had billed himself as the “unity candidate” in the campaign’s closing days, saying the division between Mr. Stewart and Mr. Freitas could continue through to the general election and dash the GOP’s hopes in what’s already shaping up to be an uphill fight against Mr. Kaine.





