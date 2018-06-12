Gun-control activist David Hogg took to Twitter on Tuesday to spread a conspiracy theory about the end of so-called “net neutrality.”

He stated that the companies that provide internet services and “the politicians” will conspire against websites that help register voters.

“Just wait till ISPs start collaborating with the politicians to slow down vote registration websites to suppress peoples right to vote. The survival of #NetNeutrality is up to you this November,” he wrote.

Just wait till ISPs start collaborating with the politicians to slow down vote registration websites to suppress peoples right to vote. The survival of #NetNeutrality is up to you this November. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 12, 2018

One common claim that backers of the 2015 rule make is that, without a requirement to provide equal speeds to all users (i.e., the environment for the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections), internet-service providers will charge more to small users and/or those without corporate connections. They also point to the number of ISPs decreasing with corporate takeovers.

However, there is no evidence that corporations would have any interest in collaborating with Republicans to suppress the vote, especially of minorities and Democrats.

The Federal Communications Commission, under President Trump, repealed the law, effective this week.





