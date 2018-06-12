As Washington Capitals fans began their pilgrimage to the championship parade Tuesday morning, some Metrorail riders were joined by an unlikely traveling companion.

Metro surveillance footage captured a deer inside the Crystal City station at 8:30 a.m. The video shows the fully grown animal sprinting down the inbound platform before jumping onto the tracks and leaping onto the outbound platform.

One rider looking at his phone failed to notice the deer until it was standing on the platform bench in front of him.

Another is shocked as the creature blows past her at full speed, her mouth open as she watches it sprint away.

The deer exited the Metro system safely on its own by running down the tunnel towards the outdoor station at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, according to Metro.

Seems like *everyone* wants to get aboard the @Capitals train this morning! (Crystal City Station, 8:30 a.m. today — this little guy somehow wandered into the tunnel & ended up at the station. Safely exited through the tunnel back toward DCA.) #OHDEER#ALLCAPS#WMATA#StanleyCuppic.twitter.com/3ibeGuYwUe — Metro (@wmata) June 12, 2018





