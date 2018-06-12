In his pitch Tuesday to persuade Kim Jong-un to abandon nuclear weapons, President Trump cast the North Korean leader as the star of a movie.

Mr. Trump, who starred in his own long-running reality television show “The Apprentice,” showed Mr. Kim a four-minute video near the end of their historic meeting that depicted the North Korean leader and Mr. Trump as two men who could change the course of history.

The video, translated into Korean, was viewed by Mr. Kim and several members of his delegation on an iPad in the conference room as the talks concluded.

The short film from “Destiny Pictures,” narrated with a musical score, has the feel of a movie trailer. It showed the two leaders on equal footing: “Two men, two leaders, one destiny.”

“There comes a time when only a few are called upon to make a difference,” the narrator intones. “The question is, what difference will the few make?”

The video contrasts images of a bleak, poverty-ridden society with photos of a prosperous, more modern culture of skyscrapers and high-speed trains.

“It captures what could be done [in North Korea],” Mr. Trump said. “It has the potential to be a great place. I think he understands that.”

It shows images of warplanes and artillery, saying there can “only be two results” — moving backward or moving forward. The narrator says of Mr. Kim, “Will he shake the hand of peace?”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.