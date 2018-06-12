Talk about “Raging Bull.”

President Trump laid into actor Robert De Niro, saying that the actor who won an Oscar for playing boxer Jake LaMotta, was stupid and “punch-drunk.”

Mr. Trump took time out from his Singapore summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un to respond to the actor who won a standing ovation at Sunday’s Tony Awards with an obscenity-laced tirade against the president.

“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to[o] many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk,’” Mr. Trump wrote.

“I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!” Mr. Trump taunted.

Besides his performance in “Raging Bull,” Mr. De Niro has starred in two other boxing movies — “Grudge Match” with Sylvester Stallone in 2013 and “Hands of Stone” in 2016, though he only played a trainer in the latter film.

LaMotta, a former world middleweight champion, watched Mr. De Niro train for the boxing scenes in “Raging Bull” — a process that always involves taking some hits, for realism or by accident. He said the actor had good enough technique to be a professional fighter.





