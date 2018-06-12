President Trump said Tuesday that he has a “good relationship” with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite calling him weak in a feud over trade barriers last week.

Mr. Trump said he believes Mr. Trudeau “learned” from his mistake and that the episode will cost Canada “a lot of money.”

“I have a good relationship with Justin, other than I was on an airplane and he thought I wasn’t watching,” Mr. Trump said, referring to the prime minister’s remarks Saturday at a press conference concluding the Group of Seven nations summit in Quebec.

After Mr. Trump departed that summit, Mr. Trudeau said that Canada wouldn’t be “pushed around” by the U.S. on trade issues.

Mr. Trump, who was watching the press conference on Air Force One on his way to Singapore, angrily tweeted from the plane that Mr. Trudeau was “weak and dishonest.” He directed his aides to withdraw U.S. support for a joint agreement from the G-7.

“I think that Justin probably didn’t know that Air Force One has about 20 televisions,” Mr. Trump said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.