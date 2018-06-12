A New York Daily News columnist used her space Tuesday not only to deride Kimberly Guilfoyle’s taste in men — she is currently dating Donald Trump Jr. — but also to demand that Fox News fire her.

Linda Stasi started her column by saying the co-host of “The Five” is “reportedly having sleepovers” with “the Fredo Corleone of the Trump boys.”

This, according to Ms. Stasi, is a fireable offense.

“While she’s reporting on him, his father, his father’s sex scandals, and the Mueller investigation, what Fox News — that fair and balanced network — should do is bust her down to courtroom reporter. Or fire her. That’s what the sex-scandal-plagued news network must do to maintain even the slightest shred of journalistic integrity. She can’t report on the most powerful family in the country while dating one of them,” Ms. Stasi wrote.

Most of the column, though, wasn’t about journalistic integrity, but about Ms. Guilfoyle’s dating profile, which the columnist said “gives a whole new meaning to smart women making foolish choices.”

“First, there were reports that she and Anthony Scaramucci (who looks like Jr.’s separated-at-birth brother) were an item about four seconds after he and his wife split. They denied it. Now she’s having sleepovers with the dumbest Trump. Jeez, if she lived in Boca, she’d be showing up at the widower’s house with a casserole before the dead wife was even in the ground,” Ms. Stasi wrote.

After repeated claims that Mr. Trump is dumb, Ms. Stasi then blamed Ms. Guilfoyle.

“Nobody needs a sleepover that bad,” she said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.