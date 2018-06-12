Former President George H.W. Bush broke a record on his birthday Tuesday.

Mr. Bush celebrates his 94th birthday, becoming the first former president to reach this milestone.

Jim McGrath, Mr. Bush’s official spokesperson, told The Washington Times that the former president will have a “very low key day with his family, which is perfection as he sees it.”

The celebration comes a week after Mr. Bush was discharged from a Maine hospital for low blood pressure on June 4.

His wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, died in April. She was 92.

He is the father of former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.





