State Sen. Jennifer Wexton on Tuesday won the Democratic nomination in Virginia’s 10th congressional district House race, beating out five other candidates for the right to take on Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock in the fall.

With 82 percent of precincts reporting, Ms. Wexton had 43 percent support, with her closest challenger, anti-human trafficking advocate Alison Friedman, at 24 percent.

The Associated Press called the race for Ms. Wexton shortly after 8:00 p.m. eastern time. Polls in Virginia closed at 7:00 p.m.

Ms. Wexton had touted her support in the state legislature for new gun controls and expanding Medicaid under Obamacare, and had won support from a number of politicians in the state, including Gov. Ralph Northam.

Ms. Comstock, a former state delegate and Capitol Hill staffer, was first elected to Congress in 2014.

She defeated retired Air Force pilot Shak Hill in a GOP primary contest Tuesday, with the AP calling that race for Ms. Comstock shortly after 8:00 p.m.

She’s one of about two dozen Republican House members who won in districts carried by Hillary Clinton in 2016, making her a top target for national Democrats in what’s shaping up to be one of the most expensive, closely-watched House races in the country.

Ms. Wexton beat out Ms. Friedman, former Obama administration official Lindsey Davis Stover, U.S. Army veteran Dan Helmer, former federal prosecutor Paul Pelletier, and scientist Julia Biggins for the right to take on Ms. Comstock,





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.