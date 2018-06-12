Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has become the first Trump Cabinet member to host a meeting at the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

Ms. Nielsen met with her Israeli counterpart, Minister of Public Security and Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan, before Tuesday’s start of the International Homeland and Public Security Ministerial Forum, where she was scheduled to deliver a major speech addressing global terrorism.

Ms. Nielsen tweeted that she had “the distinct honor” of being the first Trump Cabinet to host a meeting at the new embassy, in addition to praising the “strong and enduring” relationship between the U.S. and Israel.

“I am proud that the meeting with Sec. Nielsen took place in the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem,” Mr. Erdan said of the gathering, which occurred Monday.

In December, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. Embassy would be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The move took pace last month and outraged Palestinians, who erupted into protest along the Israeli-Gaza border with deadly clashes there killing dozens.

The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation also “strongly” rejected and condemned the embassy move, calling it an “illegal decision” and “an attack on the historical, legal, natural and national rights of the Palestinian people.”

Ms. Nielsen is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this week.





