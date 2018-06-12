Sen. Marco Rubio on Tuesday slammed American media for their “hypocrisy” in covering President Trump’s historic meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

In a pair of tweets hours after the news broke that North Korea had agreed to complete denuclearization, Mr. Rubio said the media’s coverage of the meeting again exposed a double standard in how they cover the Republican president compared to his liberal predecessor, Barack Obama.

“I too have concerns about how all this with #NorthKorea will turn out,” the Florida Republican wrote. “But I don’t recall all the ‘experts’ criticizing Obama when he met with a brutal dictator in #Cuba who also oversaw a police state & also killed & jailed his opponents. #DoubleStandard”

“Presidents meeting with #KJU exposed incredible hypocrisy of many in media,” Mr. Rubio added. “When Obama did these things,he was described as enlightened. When Trump does it he is reckless & foolish. 1 yr ago they attacked Trump for leading us towards war,now attack for being too quick for peace.”

Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim signed a joint agreement Tuesday after hours of closed-door discussions in Singapore, committing to establishing new U.S.-North Korean relations and building a “lasting and stable peace regime” on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea also agreed to “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” and the repatriation of American POW/MIA remains.





