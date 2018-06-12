Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell became the longest serving GOP leader in the United States Senate on Tuesday, according to a number of news reports.

Mr. McConnell, who first came to Washington, D.C. in 1985, has served “11 years, five months and 10 days,” according to Roll Call, making him the longest-serving GOP leader in the history of the U.S. Senate, surpassing former Sen. Bob Dole, Kansas Republican.

According to a Morning Consult survey from April, Mr. McConnell is the least popular senator, with 52 percent disapproving of his performance.

The Kentucky Republican will be up for reelection in 2020.





