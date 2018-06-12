SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Opponents of a California bill to declare gay conversion therapy a fraudulent practice are packing a public hearing on the measure.

A Senate committee is taking comment Tuesday on a bill aims to ban selling or advertising sexual orientation change therapy. Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low, the bill’s sponsor, says it’s an ineffective and harmful practice.

Opponents argue the bill would deny them their right to seek out the therapy through religious practices or other means. Several people at a rally outside the Capitol said the therapy dramatically improved their lives.

Low has updated the bill since it passed the Assembly to make it more clear the ban applies to selling or advertising the service.





