Tuesday marks the second anniversary of the deadly shooting at Pulse nightclub in Florida.

Rep. Val Demings, who represents the district in Florida where the Pulse Interim Memorial now stands, tweeted:

Two years after #Pulse, I know that love will win. We will transform our sorrow into love and progress. We will grieve, we will remember, we will unite. We will stand with our LGBTQ & Latino community. We will work to end #GunViolence & #DisarmHate. Today, we are #OrlandoStrong. pic.twitter.com/4xJVLqGLyH — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) June 12, 2018

Gun control advocates are also marking the anniversary of the tragedy by protesting the Trump administration. Two teenage advocates organized a National Die-In across a waterway from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

The organizers said the event is to “honor the victims of Pulse and protest the Trump Administration’s lack of action.”

Parkland shooting survivor and outspoken gun control activist David Hogg, retweeted support for the event:

https://t.co/xf6n8ACGjR

Don’t forget to print out a price tag for National die in today!!!! — Sarah Chadwick (@Sarahchadwickk) June 12, 2018





