Tuesday marks the second anniversary of the deadly shooting at Pulse nightclub in Florida.
Rep. Val Demings, who represents the district in Florida where the Pulse Interim Memorial now stands, tweeted:
Gun control advocates are also marking the anniversary of the tragedy by protesting the Trump administration. Two teenage advocates organized a National Die-In across a waterway from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
The organizers said the event is to “honor the victims of Pulse and protest the Trump Administration’s lack of action.”
Parkland shooting survivor and outspoken gun control activist David Hogg, retweeted support for the event:
