House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said Tuesday he’s looking forward to his return to the diamond Thursday night for the congressional baseball game.

“It’s a been a tumultuous ride the last past year,” the congressman said Tuesday on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Mr. Scalise was gravely injured during a shooting at the Republican team’s practice last June at a ballpark in Alexandria, Virginia. James T. Hodgkinson of Illinois targeted the congressmen with his weapon at the ballpark and died in a shootout with officers, but not before wounding several people.

While Mr. Scalise returned to work in September 2017, the congressman came back to practice on June 6.

Despite the traumatic experience and multiple surgeries, Mr. Scalise remained positive, saying, “We’ve seen so much of the good in the American people. Being able to walk out on to that field Thursday night is going to be a special, special moment.”

The congressman confirmed that not only will he be joining his teammates in uniform, but he will actually play at some point in the game.

Mr. Scalise described his physical ability as “limited,” but noted that he was still able contribute in the field.

“Hopefully, they won’t need me a lot,” he joked.





