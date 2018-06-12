A federal judge approved an $85 billion merger between AT&T and Time Warner on Tuesday, ruling against the Trump administration, which had sought to upend the deal.

The government had argued customers would be harmed by increasing prices if AT&T acquired Time Warner, and thus created less competition in the market.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon, a George W. Bush-appointee, issued a 172-page opinion Tuesday, saying the government did not meet its burden of proof.

“In short, despite the Government’s efforts to paint a contrary picture, this is not a case containing direct, probative evidence of anticompetitive intent on the part of high-level executives within the merging company,” the judge wrote.

AT&T plans to complete the merger with Time Warner by June 20 now that Judge Leon ruled in AT&T’s favor, the Associated Press reported.

“The parties have waged an epic battle, under extremely restricted deadlines, to litigate and try this historic vertical merger case,” Judge Leon wrote. “The Court has now spoken and the defendants have won.”

Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim said the government was disappointed by the ruling and is exploring its next steps.

“We continue to believe that the pay-TV market will be less competitive and less innovative as a result of the proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner,” said Mr. Delrahim.

“We will closely review the Court’s opinion and consider next steps in light of our commitment to preserving competition for the benefit of American consumers,” he added.





