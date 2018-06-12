Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is disputing the notion that he kneeled to protest during the national anthem before football games.

The refutation comes after rapper T.I. shared a post on Instagram drawing an equivalency between the on-field prayers and Colin Kaepernick’s anthem protests against police brutality.

“Let’s not forget about Tim Tebow, the NFL quarterback that kneeled in protest of abortion during the National Anthem in 2012,” the post said.

Now a minor league baseball player for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, Mr. Tebow said there is “zero truth” to the allegation.

“I never did anything during a national anthem but stand and support my country,” he told USA Today before Friday’s game against the Trenton Thunder.

Mr. Tebow said his kneeling, which came to be known as “Tebowing,” has often been misinterpreted.

“A lot of people even think it was a touchdown celebration,” he said. “I never did it to celebrate a touchdown. I did it from my sophomore year in high school all the way through the NFL, that before and after games I would get on a knee to thank my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, and also put things into perspective.”

Mr. Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, has filed a collusion grievance against the NFL accusing the league of blacklisting him for kneeling during the pregame national anthem throughout the 2016 season. He was not signed by a team to play for the 2017 season.

The NFL issued a new policy prohibiting the protest at last month’s annual meetings. Players who do not want to stand for the singing of the anthem are allowed to remain in the locker room.





