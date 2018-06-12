Sen. Tom Cotton said Tuesday he wasn’t concerned about President Trump agreeing to stop the “war games” in his conversation with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The “war games” are joint military exercises between the South Korean and the U.S. military that occur every year in the spring.

It was one of the concessions Mr. Trump was willing to give in order to have Mr. Kim agree to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

“I suspect well before that point, we will know if [Kim Jong-un] is serious about these commitments,” Mr. Cotton told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, adding that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the one to implement a verification process.

The Arkansas Republican said Mr. Trump had to meet with Mr. Kim because North Korea had nuclear weapons.

“It’s not something we should celebrate. It’s not a pretty sight, but it’s the necessary part of a job to protect Americans,” Mr. Cotton said of the U.S. president sitting down with a brutal dictator.





