SINGAPORE (AP) - The most tangible outcome of the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un seems to be a commitment to recover the remains of U.S. military personnel missing in action and presumed dead from the Korean War.

In a joint statement signed by the leaders Tuesday, the countries committed to the recovery of the remains and the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

The statement was otherwise filled with vague aspirational vows for peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Nearly 7,800 U.S. troops remain unaccounted for from the 1950-53 war. About 5,300 were lost in North Korea.

Efforts to recover and return the remains have been stalled for more than a decade because of the North’s nuclear development.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.