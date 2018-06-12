SINGAPORE — President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged to work together to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, giving every appearance of progress toward denuclearization as they concluded their historic summit.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim signed a document in Singapore that the president called ‘pretty comprehensive.’

“Working together we will get it taken care of,” Mr. Trump told reporters as the two leaders entered one of several meetings.

Mr. Kim said the dialogue was the start of a working relationship between the two countries, which have been in conflict for nearly 70 years.

The North Korean leader said “world will see a major change.” and he and Mr. Trump “decided to leave the past behind.”

“There will be challenges ahead but we will work with Trump,” said Mr. Kim. “We overcame all kinds of skepticism and speculations about this summit and I believe that this is good for the peace.”

Mr. Trump praised the North Korean leader, saying Mr. Kim was a “very worthy, very smart negotiator” on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell at the close of their historic summit.

Mr. Kim’s convoy left Sentosa Island on Tuesday afternoon after signing the document with Mr. Trump, who was scheduled to leave Tuesday evening.

On several occasions, Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim did not respond to reporters who shouted out questions about whether North Korea would give up its nuclear weapons.

It was unclear how much progress they had made towards a deal for the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons.

But at least for now, Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim appeared to have eased decades of tension and conflict between their two countries.

Mr. Trump said he “absolutely” would invite Mr. Kim to the White House. “We have developed a very special bond,” the president said.

The White House had announced that Mr. Trump would leave Singapore on Tuesday night, earlier than expected. The scheduling change followed reports that Mr. Kim had set a deadline of Tuesday afternoon for departing Singapore, and Mr. Pompeo seemed to lower expectations before the meeting by saying the U.S. side hoped the summit would “set the conditions for future successful talks.”

The president had predicted that he would know within the first minute of meeting Mr. Kim whether a successful deal is possible. Mr. Trump has said repeatedly that he is willing to walk away if he believes North Korea isn’t serious about giving up its weapons of mass destruction.

• This report is based in part on wires reports.





