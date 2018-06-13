New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker told an audience of progressive activists on Wednesday that Americans who aren’t “deeply disturbed” by the current political climate need to “check” their love of country.

The man who once said he burst into “tears of rage” after hearing about comments President Trump allegedly made about third-world countries told attendees at the We The People Summit that Americans have lost a “sense of purpose.

The Washington event was hosted the Communications Workers of America.

“Folks are trying to divide us and cut us up, pin us against each other — poor white folks against poor black folks, poor brown folks against poor black folks,” Mr. Booker said. “We need to understand this is one nation, indivisible, with one destiny. … If this country hasn’t broken your heart, you don’t love her enough. If you’re not deeply disturbed by what’s coming, you got to check your own love.”

The senator added that Americans cannot truthfully call themselves patriots unless they love “their fellow Americans.”

