Donald Trump Jr. played the race card Wednesday.

The presidential son called out the New York Daily News and columnist Linda Stasi over a snarky column in which Ms. Stasi said Fox News commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle has bad taste in men (she is reportedly dating Mr. Trump) and should be fired because of journalistic integrity.

Mr. Trump retweeted a Breitbart.com article noting that Ms. Stasi had said “Thing is, Guilfoyle is an otherwise brilliant woman. When it comes to picking men, though, she’d be better off picking grapes.”

Writer John Nolte called the sentence “racist stereotypes … telling a Puerto Rican woman to know her place, to go pick some grapes.”

Mr. Trump agreed.

“How did this get past her editors at the @NYDailyNews? Or do they condone this kind of talk? I guess hypocrisy, sexism & racist rhetoric are alive & well there,” Mr. Trump wrote while pushing the Breitbart article.

Ms. Stasi pleaded ignorance and said she meant no harm.

“Absolutely no idea that Kimberly Guilfoyle is half Puerto Rican…and my column was in no way meant as a slur,” she said. “I’m just surprised anyone would have assumed such a stereotype b/c someone is half-Latina.”

“Nonetheless I will change that reference online,” she said. “So sorry for misunderstanding.”

In the column, without any indication of changes, the line about “picking grapes” now refers to “picking lottery numbers.”

Conservatives were unimpressed.

“Yeah well too late. That excuse didn’t work for @therealroseanne so it can’t work for you. Now resign and eliminate any and all work you’ve ever been a part of from the record. Equal justice in the court of public opinion,” reads the first Twitter reply, by a woman named Pam.

