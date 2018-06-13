President Trump said Wednesday morning that North Korea’s nuclear program no longer poses a threat.

After returning to the White House from his Singapore trip, the president tweeted about North Korea’s potential and how safe Americas are now.

Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer - sleep well tonight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

Mr. Trump also defended his surprise decision to cancel a joint military demonstration with South Korea.

We save a fortune by not doing war games, as long as we are negotiating in good faith - which both sides are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018





