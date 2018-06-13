By Gabriella Muñoz - The Washington Times - Wednesday, June 13, 2018

President Trump said Wednesday morning that North Korea’s nuclear program no longer poses a threat.

After returning to the White House from his Singapore trip, the president tweeted about North Korea’s potential and how safe Americas are now.

Mr. Trump also defended his surprise decision to cancel a joint military demonstration with South Korea.


