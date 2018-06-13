President Trump celebrated two Republican nominees after Tuesday night’s primaries.

Mr. Trump congratulated Corey Stewart for defeating challenger Del. Nick Freitas in the GOP Senate nomination race. Mr. Stewart now faces Hillary Clinton’s former running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine for the seat.

Congratulations to Corey Stewart for his great victory for Senator from Virginia. Now he runs against a total stiff, Tim Kaine, who is weak on crime and borders, and wants to raise your taxes through the roof. Don’t underestimate Corey, a major chance of winning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

Trump also cheered Rep. Katie Arrington’s win against Rep. Mark Sanford for his congressional seat. The president waded into the competition by criticizing Sanford, a vocal Trump critic, on Twitter hours before the polls closed.

My political representatives didn’t want me to get involved in the Mark Sanford primary thinking that Sanford would easily win - but with a few hours left I felt that Katie was such a good candidate, and Sanford was so bad, I had to give it a shot. Congrats to Katie Arrington! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018





