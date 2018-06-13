President Trump celebrated two Republican nominees after Tuesday night’s primaries.
Mr. Trump congratulated Corey Stewart for defeating challenger Del. Nick Freitas in the GOP Senate nomination race. Mr. Stewart now faces Hillary Clinton’s former running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine for the seat.
Trump also cheered Rep. Katie Arrington’s win against Rep. Mark Sanford for his congressional seat. The president waded into the competition by criticizing Sanford, a vocal Trump critic, on Twitter hours before the polls closed.
