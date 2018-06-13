ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Valerie Ervin is dropping out of the Democratic primary race for governor in Maryland, and will endorse Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker.

Ervin’s campaign announced Tuesday night she has scheduled an announcement with Baker in Langley Park on Wednesday morning. An advisory says the event will take place at the Takoma Langley Travel Center.

The advisory says Ervin and her running mate, Marisol Johnson, will endorse Baker and his running mate, Elizabeth Embry, because “they are the right team to fight for the people of Maryland.”

Ervin entered the race last month as a gubernatorial candidate after the sudden death of Kevin Kamenetz, who had been at the top of the ticket.

Early voting begins Thursday. The primary is June 26.

Baker and Embry are scheduled to attend the joint announcement. A spokeswoman for Baker’s campaign confirmed the event.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.