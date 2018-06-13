Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday praised President Trump’s efforts in North Korea, suggesting it might earn him international honors such as the Nobel Peace Prize.

“The last president was handed the Nobel Peace Prize. This president is actually going to earn it,” Mrs. Conway, counselor to the president, said during an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

Mr. Trump returned to Washington early Wednesday morning after the Singapore summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He was the first president to have a one-on-one meeting with a leader of North Korea.

Former President Barack Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 for his work in the Middle East.





