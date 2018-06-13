White House economic director Larry Kudlow was released from the hospital Wednesday, two days after suffering a mild heart attack.

The White House said Mr. Kudlow, 70, was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“Doctors say Larry’s recovery is going very well,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “The president and the administration are happy Larry is back home and look forward to seeing him back to work soon.”

Mr. Kudlow, who joined the White House this spring as a replacement for chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, suffered the heart attack on Monday.





