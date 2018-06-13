Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday that Chinese phone company Huawei poses a security threat, saying the U.S. has let in a “Trojan horse.”
“My warning is Huawei shouldn’t be in business in the United States in any capacity,” Mr. Rubio said during an interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”
The Florida Republican said the foreign firm is a direct threat to America’s communication networks and that colleges, electrical grids and the U.S. military could be at risk.
The Chinese company was flagged by U.S. officials as a national security threat and was found in connection to the Facebook data scandal.
“ZTE is important and they’re bad. Huawei is 10 times — a hundred times worse,” Mr. Rubio said.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.