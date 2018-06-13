Voters are divided on whether or not the special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation is being handled fairly.

According to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released on Wednesday, voters are split nearly down the middle on the issue. A full 38 percent of respondents felt that the investigation was fair, while 40 percent think the probe is bogus.

Voters felt similarly about Mr. Mueller: 32 percent of voters view him favorably, while 36 percent were not fans.

The poll also showed that 48 percent of voters believe President Trump has tried to influence or impede the result of the Russia investigation.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.