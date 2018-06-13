A man was charged Wednesday with threatening to kill two of the most prominent liberal members of Congress.

According to charging documents posted online, Nicholas Bukoski “knowingly threatened to assault and murder” Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Kamala Harris of California.

Because the two lawmakers are federal officials and the threats were made “with the intent to impede, intimidate, or interfere” with their official actions, Mr. Bukoski faces federal charges.

NEW: Man charged in DC with making threat to murder Bernie Sanders and Sen Kamala Harris (D-Ca) pic.twitter.com/QDxhQ9WAzE — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 13, 2018

The five-count indictment, handed down in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, also states that Mr. Bukoski planned to attack the March for Our Lives anti-gun rally last March.

According to Politico, the grand jury issued the indictment in April, but it was only made public Wednesday. Mr. Bukoski was arrested last week.

The indictment provides few details about the threats or specifies a motive, beyond what can be inferred from the nature of the targets.





