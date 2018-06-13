Deliberations over Congress’ potential role in the North Korea has contributed to a growing feud between Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Rand Paul.

Mr. Paul called Mr. Graham “dangerously naive” Wednesday on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

The insults came after the senators clashed over President Trump’s negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Mr. Paul is “very open” to the president’s efforts, while Mr. Graham is not.

Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said there is only two options for North Korea, “peace or war.”

“To explicitly, in the middle of negotiations, to say he wants to declare war on North Korea is terribly naive and counterproductive,” said Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican.





