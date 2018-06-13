Special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday asked for 150 blank subpoenas in the Eastern District of Virginia where he has filed charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The request covers 75 potential subpoenas. In legal cases, two subpoenas are issued for each witness with one going to the individual and a second sent to the court.

A blank subpoena allows the government to fill in the name of a witness after it is served.

Mr. Mueller revealed little about the subpoenas in the two-page filing, saying only that the recipient must appear at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia on July 25 to testify.

Mr. Manafort’s Virginia trial for money laundering, tax evasion and other charges is scheduled to start on July 25.

The subpoenas also tell recipients to bring “documents, electronically stored information or objects” but the words after that are under seal.

Mr. Mueller’s latest request is separate from the 70 blank subpoenas he sought in May.

Mr. Manafort is next due in court on Friday in Washington, DC., where he also is facing charges. Last week, Mr. Mueller indicted Mr. Manafort on obstruction charges, accusing him of tampering with potential witnesses.

Attorneys for Mr. Manafort have denied the claim. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson will decide whether to revoke Mr. Manafort’s bail and send him to prison on the tampering charges.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.